CPI expels Alappuzha district council member on sexual assault complaint

Alappuzha: CPI district council member G Sohan has been expelled from the party following a sexual assault complaint. The decision was taken by the district executive which discussed the report of the three-member inquiry commission.



The district executive's decision was reported to the District Council. The decision was unanimous, sources said.

Complaints against Sohan regarding his affair with the wife of an ex-district officer of AISF that led to the couple's divorce and the sexual assault of a woman belonging to a prominent party family were brought before the state leadership.

Party sources said that the district council has effectively implemented the directive of the state leadership which sought strict action against Sohan.

Sohan did not attend the district council meeting in which the decision to expel him was reported. None of the members opposed the action against him. District assistant secretary P V Satyanesan, and district executive members R Suresh and R Girija presented the inquiry commission's report to the executive.

The former AISF leader's complaint against Sohan was the first to come before the state secretary. No action was taken on that then. A few months ago, the sexual assault complaint also reached the secretary. Since both were serious allegations, the state leadership suggested that action should be taken immediately.