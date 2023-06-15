KPCC president K Sudhakaran moves High Court for anticipatory bail

Kochi: KPCC President K Sudhakaran, second accused in a cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

The Crime Branch police on Wednesday issued a fresh notice to Sudhakaran, directing him to appear before investigators on June 23 in the Monson Mavunkal fraud case. He was initially asked to present himself at the Crime Branch Office at Kalamassery in Ernakulam on Wednesday, June 14.

Sudhakaran denied having links with the Mavunkal's fraudulent acts. The Congress leader said on Tuesday that he was studying the case to know how he could be arraigned as an accused.

The complainants alleged that Monson, the fake antique dealer, convinced them that the central government had withheld his Rs 2.62 lakh crore raised by selling antiques to a royal family in the Middle East.

Mavunkal, it was alleged, took Rs 10 crore from them on the pretext of eliminating the hindrances in withdrawing his money from the bank. The complainants further alleged that Sudhakaran assured them that he would clear the hurdles in withdrawing the money by exerting his power as a member of Parliament's permanent committee on finance.

Based on his assurance, the complainants reportedly gave Mavunkal Rs 25 lakh. They also alleged that Sudhakaran took Rs 10 lakh from the total amount.

The complainant told the Crime Branch that they were convinced that Mavunkal had lied to them about the Rs 2.62 lakh crore caught in a legal tangle. Based on their revelation, the Crime Branch received legal advice to register a case against Sudhakaran.