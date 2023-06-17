Cherupa health unit caught in administrative tangle, stir to continue

Kozhikode: Residents of a grama panchayat adjoining the district border of Kozhikode and Malappuram are seeking the revival of a neglected health care unit dating back to 1963.

While most such centres in the district have been upgraded to family health centres now, Mavoor grama panchayat does not have a single primary health centre.

Cherupa unit is a sub-centre of Government Medical College run in association with the district medical office; local bodies do not have any role.

The management committee and the grama panchayat is on an indefinite sit-in since June 13 in protest. A discussion between the management committee and health department on Friday failed; an agreement could not be reached on reinstatement of the 24-hour functioning of the unit. The human rights commission meantime registered a case citing institutional negligence.

The management committee and the grama panchayat is on an indefinite sit-in since June 13 in protest. Photo: Special Arrangement

The unit on 6-acre land along the Kozhikode-Mavoor road also provides rural field practice training to students. Besides Mavoor residents, people from nearby panchayats like Chathamangalam, Peruvayal, Perumanna and Vazhakkad, a border panchayat of Malappuram district, frequent the unit.

The centre had four doctors and house surgeons from the medical college; the in-patient wing was active just as the caesarean facility. The unit was open 24 hours. The in-patient section and administration wing are under the Directorate of Medical Education. The out-patient wing functions under the District Medical Officer.

This dual administrative system and the uninvolvement of local bodies are the main hurdles for the development of the centre, said T Renjith, president, Mavoor grama panchayat and member of the sub-centre.

The unit on 6-acre land along the Kozhikode-Mavoor road also provides rural field practice training to students. Photo: Special Arrangement

"They stopped the night duty recently citing Dr Vandana's murder when the medico was killed by an accused brought in by the police for routine checkup at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital.

Though the medical college has its own public works wing, roads and infra near the unit are pitiable.

"As there is no implementing officer, we cannot use state/central funds. Rs 4 lakh central aid is still in the bank account, an additional Rs 9 lakh is to come this year. Grama panchayat has approached the High Court seeking the appointment of an implementing officer; thereafter the state principal secretary sent a note to the district collector in this regard. The collector assured to extend the out-patient service until 8 pm on May 25," said Renjith.

Medical college intervenes

On day 5 of the agitation, the medical college appointed an implementing officer. "We have appointed an associate professor as implementing officer; DMO will appoint an assistant surgeon. We will send two house surgeons too. Time will be extended to 6 pm; we can not reinstate 24-hour service," said Dr Mallika, principal, Govt Medical College told Onmanorama.

The centre had four doctors and house surgeons from the medical college. Photo: Special Arrangement

However, the unit's management will go ahead with the sit-in in front of the medical college principal's office as their main demand for 24-hour service remains unaddressed. The panchayat has also approached the health minister.

The management and grama panchayat want the unit brought under the DMO.