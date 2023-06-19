Thamarassery youth killed in Gundulpet road accident, copassenger critically hurt

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 19, 2023 06:16 PM IST
Jamsil (30). Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: A youth from Thamarassery was killed in a road accident at Gundlupet along the Bandipur National Highway in Karnataka.

Jamsil (30), son of Perumbally Azeez from Thamarassery, died in the mishap. Copassenger Anshad was grievously injured after the car the two were travelling in rammed into a tree along the national highway around 6 am on Monday.

The mortal remains of Jamsil are kept in the mortuary of a government hospital in Gundlupet. At the time of filing this report, the kin of Jamsil are en route to Gundlupet to receive the body.

Meantime, Anshad, son of Ambayathode Rasheed from Thamarassery, will be brought to Kozhikode for further treatment, a source said.

