'Enough is enough': CPM to keep tabs on SFI over escapades of student leaders

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM has decided to rein in the Students' Federation of India (SFI) after a slew of unsavoury controversies blamed on its students' wing of late.

The party leadership, which has been forced to go on the defensive over the conduct of a few SFI leaders, has decided to intervene and implement corrective measures.

Based on the discussions held during the state secretariat meetings, the party instructed its district committees to keep tabs on SFI activities in the state.

There's also the possibility of a revamp in the top posts of the organisation, say reports.

The CPM state secretariat directed its units to ensure regular supervision of local events organised by the SFI.

"A course correction is important for the SFI. The organisation should not expect any support from the party for illegal activities. The issues persisting in the organisation in each district must be reported to the state leadership. The district leadership should evaluate the performance of the leaders and also suggest ideas to improve the organisation's activities so as to attract more students to the SFI," said the party secretariat.

Scandals one after another

Ever since the impersonation bid at the Christian College, Kattakada, where the name of SFI leader A Visakh was recommended by the principal to the post of university union councillor instead of its candidate who contested and won the elections, the CPM state secretariat has been following the activities of the organisation.

The party took serious cognisance when accusations were levelled against several SFI leaders in Thiruvananthapuram over this scandal.

Soon, the party found itself on the defensive when former SFI leader K Vidya forged an experience certificate in the name of Maharaja's College in Ernakulam to apply for teaching jobs in various colleges. Senior party leader P K Sreemathi even criticised Vidya on social media.

Thereafter, the botched mark list released by Maharaja's College, which showed SFI state secretary P M Arsho had passed the third semester without even sitting for the exams, had invited ridicule from the opposition.

The party decided to break its silence and step in for damage control with the latest episode involving an SFI leader — Alappuzha area secretary Nikhil Thomas.

He is blamed for gaining admission for M Com to a college in Kayamkulam despite failing his degree. Moreover, it is suspected the documents submitted by Nikhil during the admission process are fake. Though SFI state secretary Arsho supported Nikhil, stating that his documents were valid, the controversy refuses to die down.

Overhaul of SFI leadership likely

CPM is reportedly planning a major overhaul of the SFI leadership. Preparations for the same will be held at the SFI study camp scheduled to be held next month.

The party leadership has indicated that there will be significant changes at the district level.

Meanwhile, the LDF is also unhappy about the headache posed to the government by the CPM students wing.

The front has decided to take it up with the chief minister who returned to State today after an overseas tour.

