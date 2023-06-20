CPM suspends another member in Alappuzha over obscene video row

Alappuzha: The CPM has suspended A D Jayan, a former area committee member of Alapuzha South, for allegedly trying to influence women to withdraw their complaints against A P Sona who was expelled from the party over obscene visuals row.



Sona, a former area committee member was expelled from the party for capturing obscene visuals of women on his phone.

When the party found that Jayan had helped Sona in the crime, he was demoted to the local committee.

Now, the district committee in a meeting attended by state secretary M V Govindan has suspended him for six months.

Obscene visuals of nearly 30 women were found on Sona's mobile phone. It is alleged that Jayan had tried to influence some of the women to withdraw their complaints against Sona. When it became a controversy, CPM appointed an inquiry commission to investigate the allegations against Sona. The district leaders examined the visuals and recommended to expel Sona.

Action against MLA Chitharanjan

Meanwhile, the district committee of the party took disciplinary action against several members including MLA P P Chitharanjan over sectarianism. Chitharanjan, who is also a district secretariat member, was demoted to the lower committee.

Three area committees – Alappuzha South, Alappuzha North and Haripad have been dismantled. Apart from Chitharanjan, district secretariat member M Sathyapalan was also demoted to the district committee. Area committee member A Shanavas was expelled from the party over alleged links in drug trafficking.