12-year-old found dead with noose around neck in Idukki

Idukki: A 12-year-old boy was found dead with a noose around his neck in the vicinity of his house at Pallikanam near Irattayar in the Thankamani police station limits Monday afternoon.

Seventh standard student Jis Jacob Siji, son of Kunnel Siji, didn’t attend school on Monday due to a fever.

According to Thankamani police, Jis might have climbed a coffee plant while playing with a rope tied to his body when the rope accidentally drifted from his waist and got entangled around his neck.

“This is our initial assessment; only after the inquest and post-mortem on Tuesday we can come to a conclusion on the circumstance that led to the death,” Thankamani sub-inspector Santhosh KM said.

Though there were other members in the house at the time, they were sleeping when the incident happened. Jis' sister realised he was missing from the house as she returned from school. The boy was found lying near a coffee plant with the rope around his neck. The sub-inspector said the noose around his neck was removed by the relatives as the boy was rushed to a private hospital in Kattapana.

The inquest will be held Tuesday morning at St John’s Hospital in Kattappana where the body is presently kept; the postmortem will be held in Idukki medical college hospital.