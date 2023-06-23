They have no evidence to punish me, I won't go into hiding: K Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram: Minutes after walking out on bail in a cheating case, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said he does not plan to move to any hideout fearing punishment.



The Congress leader claimed that the probe team have no evidence against him.

“They interrogated me in the case. I can't disclose the details because it is very sub judice. I have faith in the judiciary. The probe team can't prove the charges against me as there is no evidence. I'm not worried about the case. I'm very confident. So, I'm not going to hide anywhere,” Sudhakaran told media persons here on Friday.

The probe team recorded Sudhakaran's arrest in a fraud case, in which fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal is the first accused. Sudhakaran was questioned for nearly 7 hours by the Crime Branch.

He was released on bail after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount. On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court asked Sudhakaran to cooperate with the investigation and not to attempt to intimidate or influence witnesses in the case. While issuing the order, Justice Ziyad Rahman AA had set Sudhakaran's bail conditions.

The Crime Branch interrogated the KPCC president based on the statements of complainants, who lost their money in the cheating case, claiming they had handed over money to Mavunkal in the presence of Sudhakaran.

A native of Cherthala, Monson Mavunkal, who claimed to own rare and historic antiques, was arrested by the crime branch wing of the Kerala police, which has been investigating a case against him pertaining to cheating Rs 10 crore from different people.

He was arrested on September 25, 2021, in one of the cheating cases against him. He has been in jail since then and is now accused in around 10 cases.

(With PTI inputs)