Former president of Koduvally panchayat accused of assaulting cop

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 24, 2023 01:11 AM IST
A Aravindan. File photo: lsgkerala.gov.in
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A former president of the Koduvally grama panchayat in the district has been accused of assaulting a police officer.

A case has been filed against A Aravindan, the standing committee chairman of the panchayat, based on the complaint of Sunil Kumar, Sub Inspector of Koduvally Police.

According to the complaint, Aravindan assaulted CPO Shafeeque Neeliyanikkal at Parappanpoyil Town by 5.30 PM on Thursday.

Shafeeque, who sought treatment at the Taluk Hospital in Thamarassery, said he was trying to stop Aravindan from assaulting the driver of a KSRTC bus that was involved in an accident when he turned and attacked him.

Meanwhile, Aravindan has filed a complaint with the Chief Minister alleging the case against him was a fabricated one. Aravindan has said it was the police officer who pushed him while he tried to interfere in a dispute at his locality.

The alleged confrontation between Aravindan and the police officers took place after a KSRTC Superfast bus collided with a car while attempting to overtake it. Incidentally, the KSRTC staff and the car passengers resolved their disputes and did not file a complaint.

