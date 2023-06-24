Nikhil admitted to the crime; says former SFI leader gave him the fake certificate

Alappuzha: Former Students Federation of India (SFI) Area Secretary Nikhil Thomas, arrested in the wee hours of Saturday in the fake degree certificate case, has reportedly admitted to the crime and told cops that it was an ex-Area Secretary of the students’ outfit who had arranged the forged document for him to secure admission to M Com course.

Following the revelation, Abin C Raj, a former SFI leader now working as a teacher in the Maldives, will be arraigned as an accused in the case. It is learned that he runs an education consultant agency in Kochi.

“Abin will be brought back from Maldives at the earliest as part of the investigation,” said G Ajaynath, Kayamkulam DySP.

Earlier, Nikhil told the cops that the fake certificate was provided by a friend who works abroad. The former SFI leader had assured him that the same was the original certificate of Kalinga University and there would be no problem upon registering with the Kerala University. Nikhil said his friend had owned an education consultancy in Kayamkulam.

The investigation team secured evidence of Nikhil sending Rs two lakh from his bank account to that of the ex-SFI leader, who was then the Kayamkulam Area President of the party and is now a teacher abroad, back in 2020.

The said person earlier allegedly run an agency that helped students get admission to various universities, and the police suspect he arranged fake certificates for many. The cops have also started efforts to bring him to Kerala and interrogate him to shed more light on the case.

Nikhil, who allegedly submitted a fake degree certificate from Kalinga University to obtain admission to the M Com programme at MSM College, Kayamkulam, was taken into custody from the Kottayam KSRTC bus depot. He was travelling on a KSRTC bus coming from Kozhikode and had taken a ticket to Kottarakkara.

The cops will investigate why Nikhil, who was absconding for five days, was going to Kottarakkara. They will ask for his custody for a detailed interrogation upon producing him before the Kayamkulam Magistrate court in the afternoon.