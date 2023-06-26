'Hear my arguments too,' Priya Varghese files caveat in Supreme Court

New Delhi: Priya Varghese has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in the case related to the High Court judgment upholding her appointment as an associate professor in Kannur University.

A caveat is usually filed to ensure that the court does not pass an order behind the applicant's back in a matter. It ensures the applicant has protection throughout legal processes and that the court does not pass an order without notifying the person.

Varghese has demanded that her arguments should also be heard in court while considering the petitions against the HC order.

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan froze Priya Varghese's appointment on August 17, 2022, alleging nepotism. The Governor also sent show cause notices to Kannur VC, interview board and syndicate members on the matter.

Following this, Dr Joseph Skariah, assistant professor of Malayalam at St Berchmans College, Changanassery, who came second in the rank list moved a petition against Priya's appointment at Kannur University. While the High Court single bench ruled that Priya does not have certain qualifications and the appointment should be re-examined, the Division Bench stayed this judgement.

The complainant in the case Dr Skariah had stated that he'd file an appeal against the judgement in the Supreme Court. The caveat is a move to counter this move.

Priya is the wife of K K Ragesh, the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.