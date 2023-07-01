Balussery (Kozhikode): The audio recording of a conversation in which a CPM branch secretary demands Rs 2 crore for allowing the trouble-free functioning of a granite quarry has been leaked.



The audio is purportedly that of CPM's Mankayam branch secretary V M Rajeevan. He is heard demanding the amount for handing over his house and another person's house to the quarry and for withdrawing the petition that had been filed against the operators.

He states during the conversation that all the decisions are taken by the 13-member branch committee and that he cannot evade the responsibility, adding that the quarry operators had been informed of all the decisions taken at the meetings of the committee from time to time. He also says that the party had submitted a petition to the Vigilance as the operators had not acted on the demands and that if the conditions are accepted, it could carry on with its activities without any hindrance.

When Vigilance summoned him to submit relevant documents on the basis of the petition filed by the party, he had excused himself for not troubling the quarry operation. This had created suspicions among the officials. The CPM leader also agreed with the finding of the representative of the company that houses could not be valued at Rs 1 crore. The secretary also vowed that if an agreement is reached on the amount, all the evidence gathered against the quarry would be handed over to it.

It is clear from the conversation that the branch secretary is speaking to the representative of the quarry after the Vigilance had conducted its investigation on the petition filed by the CPM committee.

The CPM area secretary, Ismail Kurumboyil, said that the party would investigate the details revealed in the leaked audio and that the committee concerned would take appropriate action if any dealings that did not behove a member of the Communist party had taken place.