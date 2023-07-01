Missing Kasaragod man found murdered, packed in sack, dumped in sewage tank

Kasaragod: A borewell agent, missing for the past three days, was found murdered and dumped in a sewage tank at Seethangoli in the limits of Badiadka police station Saturday evening.

Badiadka Station House Officer - Sub-inspector Vinod Kumar K P identified the man as Thomas Crasta (63). He was living alone and his relatives thought of filing a missing person complaint on Saturday. "But before approaching police, they decided to conduct one more round of search in the area," said the officer.

Around 50m from Crasta's house, they saw a newly sealed sewage tank in the neighbour's property. "But there was a pungent stench coming from the tank and flies were buzzing around it," the officer said.

The relatives and neighbours called the police. Sub-inspector Kumar and the team reached the spot and removed the concrete lid and found the body wrapped in a sack. "The two legs were jutting out," he said.

As the sunlight was fading, the police decided to conduct the inquest on Sunday.

Fingerprint experts and a tracker dog from the K9 Squad would also arrive tomorrow.

The property in which the body was found has a house, rented by borewell workers. "They are reportedly not there for the past 10 days," said the officer.

As the investigation has not yet started, the police do not have any suspects.

Crasta divorced his wife 25 years ago. They have two daughters who are with the mother at Kayyar, 20km from Seethangoli.