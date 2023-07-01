Kochi: The family of Dr Vandana Das, who was brutally killed by a patient at the Kottarakara taluk hospital on May 10, has demanded a CBI probe into her murder.

Vandana's parents have filed a petition in the High Court seeking a transparent investigation into their daughter's murder.

The petition alleged that the ongoing Crime Branch investigation in the case is far from satisfactory. The High Court has sought an explanation from the government and the police on the matter.

The murder accused G Sandeep had stabbed Dr Vandana Das to death at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, Kollam at 5am on May 10. The High Court, which criticized the government following the incident, had initiated a suo moto case.

Allegations are rife that the police made serious lapses during the brutal attack on Dr Vandana. Since the Crime Branch is investigating the case which involves allegations of gross negligence, Vandana's parents have alleged that the investigation is far from satisfactory. The parents also stated that the young doctor was not provided with adequate medical aid following the incident.