Search on for man who went missing in Iruvazhinji river in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Rescue teams are continuing their search to find the man who went mssing in Iruvazhinji river, at Kodiyathur in Kozhikode district on Tuesday afternoon.



The man has been identified as C K Hussan Kutty (64) of Chathapparambil, Kodiyathur.

Local residents raised an alarm after noticing a man drowning in the river.

Later Hussan's family informed Mukkam police that he has gone missing. They also identified his umbrella found on the riverbank.

"A fire force team from Mukkam and Ente Mukkom Sannadha Sena, a voluntary rescue team, are conducting the search," said grama panchayat ward member T K Aboobacker. Mukom police are also there on the spot.