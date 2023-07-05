Heavy rain: Holiday for educational institutions in Kannur, Kozhikode on Thursday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2023 05:37 PM IST Updated: July 05, 2023 06:07 PM IST
India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in Idukki on Thursday. Photo: Manorama

Kannur: As heavy rains continue to batter the state, all educational institutions including professional colleges, anganwadis, ICSE/CBSE schools and madrasas will remain shut in Kannur and Kozhikode on Thursday. District collectors of both districts have issued an official order regarding this on Wednesday.

In Kannur, heads of the institutions have been asked to take appropriate action to compensate for the working days missed due to the holiday on Thursday and issue necessary directions to ensure the safety of the children from rain-related disasters.

Meanwhile, there will be no change in the university and Kerala PSC examinations scheduled for Thursday.

India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in Kannur and Kozhikode on Thursday. Very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is expected in these districts.

