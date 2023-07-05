One arrested at Muthanga with MDMA

Wayanad: The excise department personnel arrested a youth with 98.74 gms of MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine), at the Muthanga check post, near Sulthan Bathery, here, on Wednesday.



The accused is Chathamparamb Fasil, 35, a native of Ramanattukara, Kozhikode. A team led by excise inspector A G Thambi arrested him.

Fasil was remanded to judicial custody after producing at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery in the evening.

The seized substance has a value of around Rs 2 lakh, said officials.