One arrested at Muthanga with MDMA

Published: July 05, 2023 09:46 PM IST
The accused is Chathamparamb Fasil, 35, a native of Ramanattukara, Kozhikode. Photo: IANS

Wayanad: The excise department personnel arrested a youth with 98.74 gms of MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine), at the Muthanga check post, near Sulthan Bathery, here, on Wednesday. 

The accused is Chathamparamb Fasil, 35, a native of Ramanattukara, Kozhikode. A team led by excise inspector A G Thambi arrested him.

Fasil was remanded to judicial custody after producing at the  Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery in the evening.

The seized substance has a value of around Rs 2 lakh, said officials.

