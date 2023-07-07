Kerala Rain: Yellow alert in 5 districts, intensity of rain likely to abate from today

Thiruvanthapuram: Rains from the South West Monsoon continued to lash Kerala on Friday.



Five people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which expects the monsoon rain to abate today, has issued a yellow alert in five districts. These districts include Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Holiday

The collectors of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts have declared a holiday in all educational institutions including professional colleges. A holiday was also declared for Karthikappally, Chengannur and Kuttanad taluks in Alappuzha, and Ponnani Taluk in Malappuram.

Dam shutters opened

The shutters of some dams like Malankara Dam in Idukki district were opened during the day to release water downstream, following heavy rains in their catchment area. Water was also released from Kallarkutti and Lower Periyar reservoirs in Idukki, Kuttiyadi dam in Kozhikode, Maniyar barrage in Pathanamthitta, Pazhassi barrage in Kannur and Bhoothathankettu Dam in Ernakulam districts of the state. However, in many other dams and reservoirs of the state, the situation was normal and no water was being released from them, according to details given by various district administrations. The Central Water Commission (CWC) issued flood warnings for various rivers, like Meenachil, Manimala, Achankovil and Pampa, as water has been rising above the danger levels. The CWC also cautioned those living on the shores of these rivers to be vigilant as the rains are expected to continue and therefore, the water levels might rise even further.

112 relief camps

In view of the bad weather, Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan urged people to be vigilant as there was a risk of flash floods, landslides and strong winds in various parts of the state. In a Facebook post, he said that thousands have been shifted to the 112 relief camps that have been set up in the state. Therefore, people should be ready to follow safety instructions of authorities and take necessary precautions, he added. The CM advised people not to go fishing or even go near any water bodies and to avoid taking any trips to hilly areas, especially at night.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) also issued warnings cautioning people against tourism and trekking in hilly areas or entering water bodies and rivers. As the rains continued, normal life was affected during the day with schools declaring a holiday in many districts and thousands being displaced from their homes, which were damaged by uprooted trees or flooded by rising river water, forcing them to take shelter in the relief camps.

A few families were shifted to relief camps following landslides in Kappimala village in Taliparamba taluk of Kannur district.

Sea enters homes in Kannamaly, Ponnani

Coastal areas also suffered as a result of the bad weather with a stormy sea entering into homes at various places along the Kerala coast, especially in Kannamaly area of Ernakulam where residents demanded that the government put up a tetrapod wall to prevent seawater from entering their houses and eroding the coast. A similar demand was made by residents living in the coastal area of Ponnani in Malappuram district.

State Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan said the situation in many coastal areas was serious and that the chief minister has directed that appropriate steps be taken. Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, State Revenue Minister K Rajan said the issue of coastal erosion was discussed by the Cabinet on Wednesday and the irrigation department was directed to sanction funds and take necessary steps wherever urgent work is required. Rajan also said that while the next few days might be relatively calm, from July 12 the weather was expected to worsen again. The minister further said that presently there was no need for any concern with regard to water level in various dams in the state.





