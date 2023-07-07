Kuthiran road cave-in: Repair work commences; traffic curbs on Palakkad-Thrissur NH stretch

Thrissur: Repair work on a road which cracked and collapsed in Kuthiran here commenced on a war footing on Friday morning. Traffic on the Palakkad-Thrissur section of the National Highway 544 has been partially closed due to the work.

At present, traffic is only allowed through the left lane of the road leading from Thrissur to Palakkad. A police force has been deployed to control the traffic here.

Total rebuild

The portion of the collapsed road is being removed through an excavator. The affected portion will be reconstructed completely, Manorama News reported.

The company has initiated action to reconstruct the road after facing action over the alleged lapses in the work.

According to reports, a 1.5 feet deep pit had formed in the area where the road collapsed. The affected area is a section of the Thrissur-Palakkad section of the National Highway.

Minister K Rajan and officials visited the spot and issued an ultimatum to the company asking them to complete the repair work immediately. Kerala Disaster Management Authority also sent a notice to the company. Following this, the contractors started the repair work on Friday morning.

Expenditure of the work will be completely borne by the contractors.

The first crack appeared on the road at Vazhakkumpara last week. The company had filled this crack with cement and covered it with polythene sheet. But a portion of the road where the crack developed collapsed again when incessant rain battered the area in the last few days.

The officials are worried that traffic through the collapsed road will be more dangerous amid the heavy rains.