Neighbours in shock after finding four of a family dead inside house

Malappuram: The deaths of four members of a family by suicide at Munduprambu in Malappuram town have left the neighbours in shock.



The neighbours Onmanorma spoke to said the children were very close to them and the family was living happily.

They suspect both the children were suffering from a genetic disorder of the bone that affects life expectancy, and the condition may be the reason behind the suicides. Karattukkunmmal Sabeesh (37), wife Sheena (38), children Harigovind (6) and Sreevardhan (two and a half years) from Kozhikode's Kuttikatoor were found dead.

One of the neighbours received a call from Sabeesh's father on Thursday evening around 7.30. He told the neighbour that his son and daughter-in-law were not answering calls even after several attempts. The neighbour then requested one of his nephews to check why the family is not answering the call.

“My brother went to the house at around 8.30 pm and rang the doorbell several times; he found the doors closed and the lights on inside. He returned from there soon and informed a judge living in our neighbourhood. As the judge alerted, the police arrived at the scene, unlocked the backdoor and found the bodies. I could see from the window the eldest child lying on the floor and the youngest in the bed. It was as though they were sleeping; we thought the children were alive. Police said they are not responding even after performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation),” a neighbour told Onmanorama.

According to information the neighbours said they received from relatives, the eldest child has a severe genetic disorder affecting his life.

“We learned that the family received a medical report of the second child on Thursday; it confirmed Sreevardhan also has the same genetic disorder. The disease may severely affect mobility and may result in death by the age of 12. It may have shattered the family. As far as we know there are no financial liabilities or family disputes,” said the neighbour.

Police shifted the bodies to Manjeri Medical College Hospital after completing the formalities on Friday morning. Autopsy of the bodies would be conducted at the hospital.