Two youths arrested with 31.04 gm MDMA

Published: July 07, 2023 04:00 PM IST
Valiyaparambath Abdul Salam (33) and Kaniyampatta Kadukkanveettil K M Shanir (30) were nabbed in the operation. Photo: Special Arrangement

Wayanad: Police arrested two youths from Tharuvana late Thursday night for illegal possession of 31.04 gm of MDMA.

Valiyaparambath Abdul Salam (33) and Kaniyampatta Kadukkanveettil K M Shanir (30) were nabbed in the operation.

The arrests were made during a latenight vehicle check by a team led by Vellamunda sub-inspector T Rajeev Kumar. The duo was taken into custody after the vehicle was waylaid by the police. The vehicle in question was found on the premises of the Canara Bank ATM at Tharuvana.

Salam had been convicted in a similar case earlier too; he was recently released after having served a prison sentence in Bengaluru.

The contraband was hidden in the front seat of the car.

