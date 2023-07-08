Body of youth swept away from Koyilandy beach recovered

Kozhikode: The body of a young man swept away by the waves at Valiyangadi beach in Koyilandy on Thursday night was recovered on Saturday.

The body of Valiyamangat Puthiyapurayil Anoop, alias Sundaran (36), was recovered on Thursday morning from the seashore near Uppalakkanty temple, adjacent to the harbour.

Anoop was dragged into the sea as strong waves struck the beach, 500 m from the Koyilandy harbour at 10 pm on Thursday.

The attempts by onlookers to search for him failed because of the strong currents.

Koyilandy fire force and fishermen were searching for him for the past two days. Anoop, a beachside resident, belongs to the fisher community.