Thrissur: The police on Sunday arrested a woman from the city accused of murdering her husband.

Nisha, employed at a private hospital in Thrissur, was nabbed for 'killing' Vinod, a daily wager, from Varantharappally in the district.



Vinod breathed his last due to severe internal bleeding while undergoing treatment at a hospital on July 14 after he was stabbed by Nisha on July 11, police said.

Manorama News reported that Nisha stabbed Vinod in the chest with a knife when the latter tried to attack her. Vinod, police said, suspected that his wife was having an affair and both used to quarrel often.

On Tuesday, Vinod was seemigly agitated as Nisha's phone was busy when he tried to contact her. Upon reaching home, he slipped into an argument with her and tried to twist her hand.

In the melee, Nisha got hold of a knife and stabbed him thrice, reported Manorama News.

Police have recorded the arrest of the accused.

Nisha was terrified when Vinod started bleeding profusely and rushed him to a nearby hospital, said the police. Vinod succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.



Meantime, after returning home, Nisha cleaned the knife which she used for attacking Vinod and stashed it so as to destroy all evidence against her, police claimed. She also set Vinod's clothes with blood stains ablaze, they said.

Nisha confessed to the crime when the special investigation team questioned her following Vinod's last rites. Earlier, Nisha had claimed Vinod suffered the injury after a fall amid the scuffle.

The probe team recovered the knife and Vinod's clothes during evidence gathering.

The investigation team was led by Chalakudy deputy superintendent of police T S Sinoj and Varantharappally inspector S Jayakrishnan.