Kerala loses a political luminary: CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays tribute to Oommen Chandy

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran Congress leader and former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy.

Here's an obituary written by the CM for Oommen Chandy.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy, has passed away. With his departure, an important chapter in the history of Kerala’s politics has come to an end. The distinctive personal qualities he has left behind will transcend time and mark their presence in the State’s public sphere.

Oommen Chandy achieved a rare distinction in the history of parliamentary democracy in the world by standing for election in the same constituency and completing five terms consecutively in the Assembly. He never tasted defeat in elections at any time and occupies a peerless position among legislators. This is proof of the place that he has won in the hearts of Kerala’s people.

Oommen Chandy and I became Members of the Assembly on the same day in 1970. However, for many of the following years, I was engaged in political life in general and was not a member of the House. I became a Member of the Assembly infrequently. But, Oommen Chandy continued to be a Member from the very day he took oath as a first-time MLA. Many Congress leaders, including K Karunakaran and AK Antony, went to Delhi as Members of Parliament. But for Oommen Chandy, his favourite field of work was the Assembly which he never left. There is no better example than this of his bond with the people of Kerala.

The Kerala Assembly had drawn attention to the presence of a number of youngsters in the early 1970s. Responsibilities that none of them could get constantly came in search of Oommen Chandy. He became a Minister three times and on the fourth occasion, he became the Chief Minister. He has administered many key departments such as Finance, Home and Labour. He was one who dedicated his life to the political field and marked his active presence in the frontlines of Kerala’s politics from 1970.

Oommen Chandy’s role in determining the destiny of the Congress for the past half a century was patent. He intervened effectively in many issues, including the process of selecting the leadership in the Congress, United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Cabinet.

Oommen Chandy who rose to the top in the Congress in Kerala through his work in the Kerala Students Union and Youth Congress, always remained, at his core, a son of Puthupally. Hard work and perseverance were second nature to him. He became an all-round presence in Kerala’s politics by engaging himself fully in it even at the cost of not caring for his health, ignoring the need for sleep and having food on time. He was diligent in carrying out his responsibilities even when he was ill. His commitment to public service is an example to all, including the new generation. Oommen Chandy has left behind an unbridgeable void in Kerala’s public sphere.