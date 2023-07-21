Drunk man drives car onto railway track in Kannur, gets arrested

Kannur: The city police here arrested a man for allegedly driving a car in an inebriated state over a railway track. The accused has been identified as Ancharakandi native Jayaprakashan (49).



Kannur city police booked him for drunk driving and offences under the railway act.

As per the case, Jayaprakashan drove his car onto a railway track inside the city on July 18.

"He was drunk. It seems like he mistook the tracks for a byroad and drove onto it," police said.

The car got turned off after moving around 15 metres through the track, following which the railway gatekeeper and locals informed the police and the nearby railway station.

Police recorded the arrest of the man on July 19 and seized his car before letting him off on bail.

(With PTI inputs)