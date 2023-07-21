Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Drunk man drives car onto railway track in Kannur, gets arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 21, 2023 10:49 PM IST
As per the case, Jayaprakashan drove his car onto a railway track inside the city on July 18. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: The city police here arrested a man for allegedly driving a car in an inebriated state over a railway track. The accused has been identified as Ancharakandi native Jayaprakashan (49).

Kannur city police booked him for drunk driving and offences under the railway act.

As per the case, Jayaprakashan drove his car onto a railway track inside the city on July 18.

RELATED ARTICLES

"He was drunk. It seems like he mistook the tracks for a byroad and drove onto it," police said.

The car got turned off after moving around 15 metres through the track, following which the railway gatekeeper and locals informed the police and the nearby railway station.

Police recorded the arrest of the man on July 19 and seized his car before letting him off on bail.

(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.