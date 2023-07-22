Communal forces targetting Christians in Manipur, says Kerala CM Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the communal forces are targetting Christians in Manipur.



Terming the accounts emerging from the northeastern state as "horrifying", he said the violence was caused by the "vicious agenda of fuelling communal tensions".

All secular and democratic forces should demand the restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur, he said in a social media post.

In a Facebook post, Pinarayi said women belonging to the Kuki community were hunted down by rioters brutally.

He said a deliberate attempt is being done to target the Christian community in Manipur. He said the churches of the tribal communities have been attacked and destroyed.

"It is the Sangh Parivar's agenda to turn the state into a riot zone for the sake of power politics," he wrote.

The Central government's silence on violence that began on May 3 and the Sangh Parivar agenda has been strongly criticised in the country now, he said.

"It is the duty of the people believing in democratic principles to resist and defeat such deliberate attempts to strengthen communal polarisation," Pinarayi wrote.

More than 160 people have died, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for ST status.