2021 Anachal murder: Police had nabbed suspect within 15 hours of crime

Anachal: It was a proud moment for the Vellathooval police in Kerala's Idukki district as a fast-track POCSO court sentenced to death Sunilkumar (50) the other day for killing a seven-year-old boy before raping his sister.

The murder was committed during the wee hours of October 3, 2021, at a house in Amakandam in Anachal and the police were able to arrest the accused by 7 pm that night.

The investigation into the case was led by Velathooval police inspector R Kumar and Sub-Inpsectors Saji N Paul, Santhosh and Assistant SIs Siby and Jolly under the supervision of Karuppasamy, who had been the Idukki district police chief, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Paul.

As many as 73 witnesses were examined, and 93 documents and 59 material evidence were produced in court.

The defence said soon after the verdict that they would approach the High Court against the death sentence.

The heinous crimes

Sunilkumar, who already had a wife and children at Mlamala in Vandiperiyar, left them four years ago and came to Amakandam for masonry work. He then married a young woman at Amakandam. He has now been sentenced over the case of attacking the woman's sister, killing her son and sexually assaulting the daughter.

One month before the heinous crime, the accused had quarrelled with his wife and shifted to a rented home at Ambazhachal. He took an autorickshaw to Anachal on the evening of October 2, 2021. As it was raining, he bought an umbrella from the shop and by night went to the house where he used to live with his wife at Amakkandam. No one was staying there. He then went to the house where the wife's sister and children lived and committed the crime in the wee hours. He had a hammer with him. After coming to know that the accused had bought an umbrella and hired an autorickshaw, the police could easily trace him down.

Rumours about suicide

The accused had threatened the survivor girl that he would kill himself if she spoke out about the atrocity. He also had a bottle of poison with him. Due to this, the police initially suspected that the accused could have killed himself. But later, it was revealed to be merely a tactic to escape.

After the murder and assault, the accused walked through the eucalypt plantation and threw his clothes into the Chenkulam dam. He then took a bath and wore the clothes he had brought with him. After this, the accused hid in the bushes behind an under-construction building at Amakkandam. The police had arrested him from there.

Girl’s statements crucial

The statement of the survivor girl was crucial for the probe, said SI Saji N Paul who was part of the special probe team that nabbed Sunilkumar. The neighbours urged the girl to give the statement, the SI recalled.

The scuba team retrieved the clothes that the accused had thrown into the Chenkulam dam. The blood stains in these clothes also became crucial evidence in the case.

The police also found that the accused planned to kill four people. He attacked them below the lower chin to muffle the sound.