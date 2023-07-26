Pinarayi advises not to proceed with 'mic hiss' case

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the Cantonment Police registered a case over interference in a microphone used during the Oommen Chandy memorial meeting, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the police not to proceed with it.

The Chief Minister suggested that there was no need for further action and asked the police to check whether there has been a security breach.

What exactly happened?

On Monday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan was a speaker at the commemoration meeting of his predecessor Oommen Chandy who passed away, aged 79, on July 18.

The meeting organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) was held at the Ayyankali Hall in the capital.

As the CM moved toward the podium to address a gathering that was mostly Congress workers, screams of 'Oommen Chandy ki jai' were raised from the balcony.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran had to intervene to silence them. A few moments into his speech, the CM was stopped again, this time by a brief, but loud interference in the microphone. It lasted about 16 seconds.

Once the technical issue was sorted, a smiling Pinarayi continued and delivered a dignified speech. The common mic hiss had been subdued by the disturbance caused by Congress supporters.