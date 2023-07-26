Class-3 student injured as teacher canes her for not writing down math problem

Aranmula: A lower-primary school teacher has been arrested for caning a Class-3 student and thus injuring her hand. Binoj Kumar, 45, the teacher at the KDM Government Lower Primary School at Erumakkad in Edayaranmula village of Pathanamthitta district, has also been suspended over the incident on the directives of Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty. The teacher, a native of Mezhuveli, was granted conditional bail and should appear in court on Wednesday.

The child was beaten on the hand several times for not writing down the maths problem taught in class, as per the complaint. The student was made to sit on the floor and asked to write again, the police said.

There are red marks on both hands at nine spots including the wrist and left palm.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon and the child informed the family upon reaching home in the evening and they took the child to the Kozhencherry district hospital.

The child stays with her grandparents. Her mother works as a home nurse at Chengannur. After reaching home from school, the child first informed the grandmother about the incident. "Look at my hand, grandma. Sir beat me," the child said.

Seeing the bruises on both hands, the family got scared and rushed the child to the district hospital.

A complaint was filed with the Aranmula police station as per the directives of the hospital authorities, a relative said. The teacher was also summoned to the station.

The police registered the case, based on the family’s complaint, after recording the child's statements. The child has told her family that she doesn't want to continue studying in this school as she is scared of this teacher. The relatives have asked the school authorities to issue the Transfer Certificate.