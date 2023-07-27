A year-and-a-half after Pathanamthitta man went missing, cops take wife into custody

Pathanamthitta: A woman has been taken into custody one-and-a-half years after her husband Naushad, of Padam, went missing. It is suspected that he was murdered.



According to the information provided by his wife, police are checking in Adoor to recover Naushad's body. But cops also said the woman was giving contradictory statements.

In 2021, Naushad's father lodged a man missing case with the police. While interrogating the man's wife, they noticed certain contradictions in her statements. They are holding the current investigations after she revealed that Naushad was killed.

She and Naushad lived in a rented house in Paruthipara. The woman testified that the body was buried on the rented house's premises. But nothing has been confirmed as she has changed her statements.

She also told police that she killed Naushad and was thrown into the river.

The primary conclusion is that domestic discord led to the murder.