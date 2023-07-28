Unidentified man attacks elderly woman in Kayamkulam, flees with her gold ornaments

Alappuzha: An elderly woman living alone was attacked in broad daylight by an unidentified man who barged into the house and fled with her gold chain and bangles here on Friday.

Radhamma Pillai (73), a resident of Evoor South near Kayamkulam, was cooking lunch in the kitchen when she heard a knock on the back door. As soon as she opened the door, the man forcefully entered and assaulted her.

He then took her gold chain and five bangles, weighing nine sovereigns.

“The incident happened around 12.30 noon. She lives alone in the house. One of her two sons is abroad, and the other stays nearby,” the police said.

Though the neighbours heard some noise and came out of their house, they didn’t find anyone and went back in.

A woman from the neighbourhood came to her house a little later and found her lying down, severely injured. She was admitted to a nearby hospital. Doctors said she was out of danger.

“An investigation is on. We’re scanning CCTV footages from the locality to identify the attacker,” the police said.