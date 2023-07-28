Mother smothers newborn child to death, buries body behind toilet

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a woman suffocated her newborn child to death and buried the body. Police arrested Julie, a resident of Anchuthengu here on Friday over murder charges. Reports confirmed that the woman confessed to the crime.



According to reports, the woman suffocated the baby to death and buried the body behind the toilet soon after the delivery on July 15.

Police launched a probe over the newborn's death after finding the body dragged by stray dogs on a beach. The infant's body was found severed as mauled by stray dogs.

Police suspected Julie's involvement in the case as a medical examination confirmed that she recently gave birth to a child.

During the interrogation, Julie told police that the child was born dead. But scientific examination confirmed that the infant was suffocated to death.

It is assumed that the accused who is a widow and mother of a 15-year-old boy killed her newborn child in an attempt to hide her pregnancy.