Pathanamthitta: The veil of mystery continues to hang over the disappearance of a young man one-and-a-half years ago even after the police arrested his wife a few days ago on suspicion of murder.



Naushad from Padam had gone missing from his rented house in 2021. His wife Afsana was booked after she revealed that she had indeed killed him.

The investigators, meanwhile, were left \baffled as the accused frequently changed her statement; Naushad's body is yet to be found.

Afsana gave contradictory statements to the police besides changing her statement about the murder thrice. The probe team will take the accused for a polygraph test soon, a source said.

Afsana had earlier testified that the body was buried on the premises of the rented house at Paruthipara.

Following this, police commenced a search to recover the body. But they failed to find the mortal remains of the man from the premises. When police started the search, the accused claimed she had thrown her husband's body into a river.

Afsana then reportedly told the probe team that she killed Naushad and shifted his body from the house in a goods carrier with the help of a friend.

Naushad's relatives told Manorama News that Afsana suffered from mental disorders and attempted to die by suicide once following a quarrel with him.

Meanwhile, the probe team will file a plea before the court seeking the custody of Afsana on Saturday. Police intend to subject her for a detailed interrogation.

Further scientific examinations will be undertaken in the effort to retrieve Naushad's body.

Police have intensified the search for the man who reportedly helped Afsana to shift the body.