POCSO: 54-year-old trader held for abusing minor boy in Wayanad

Wayanad: A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abusing a 17-year-old boy at Kattikulam near Mananthavadi in Wayanad district on Friday.

Jose, a trader from Padichira near Pulppalli has been booked under provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Jose is also accused of threatening the boy, whom he allegedly abused on multiple occasions. It was on the boy's complaint that a case was registered.

Police Sub-Inspector G Vishnu arrested Jose and produced him at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Mananthavadi. Jose has been remanded to judicial custody.