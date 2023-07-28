POCSO: 54-year-old trader held for abusing minor boy in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2023 11:49 PM IST
Jose, 54, a trader from Padichira near Pulppalli. Photo: Special arrangement

Wayanad: A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abusing a 17-year-old boy at Kattikulam near Mananthavadi in Wayanad district on Friday.

Jose, a trader from Padichira near Pulppalli has been booked under provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Jose is also accused of threatening the boy, whom he allegedly abused on multiple occasions. It was on the boy's complaint that a case was registered.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police Sub-Inspector G Vishnu arrested Jose and produced him at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Mananthavadi. Jose has been remanded to judicial custody.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout