5-year-old girl found murdered in Aluva was sexually assaulted: Police; MLA suspects role of racket

Aluva: The five-year-old girl, who was abducted and later found murdered, had been sexually abused, confirmed the police.

According to reports, Asfaq Alam from Bihar who abducted the girl on Friday has confessed to the police.

The post-mortem was conducted at the Government Medical College in Kalamassery.

The girl suffered severe injuries on her face, head and genitals. The accused had strangulated the child with a thread and thrashed her face with a stone, reported Manorama News.

Police suspect the involvement of more persons in the crime. A Special Investigation Team led by Aluva DySP will probe the case.

The cops on Saturday found the body of the girl almost 20 hours after she went missing on Friday. The child's body was found in a sack at the Aluva market along the Periyar River.

The child was reportedly abducted from a building at Thaikkattukkara in Aluva.

The child's family has been residing at a plaza in Mukkam for the last four years. The residential complex houses guest workers; the accused had moved in there two days ago.

Alam abducted the child from the vicinity of the railway gate at Thaikkattukara on Friday afternoon. CCTV footage showed Alam crossing the highway with the child and boarding a bus toward Thrissur.

MLA suspects involvement of a gang

Meanwhile, Aluva MLA, Anwar Sadath has sought a comprehensive probe into the abduction and murder of the child.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the MLA said he suspects the role of a racket behind the incident.

He said the incident should not be considered as an isolated one. "The fears of the people could be allayed only if the culprits are given maximum punishment," he said.

Sadath said it should be examined if the police were following the home department's order that guest workers' identity proofs should be kept in police stations.