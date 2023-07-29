Mukkom municipality chairman, 12 councillors injured in fisticuffs

Kozhikode: Mukkom municipality chairman and 12 councillors including five women were injured in an instance of fisticuffs between LDF and UDF wings during a council meeting on Saturday afternoon.



Chairman P T Babu was admitted at the Mukkom community hospital alongside the standing committee chairperson, four council members from the ruling LDF and seven councillors from the UDF.

The incident transpired when a topic in the agenda - a councillor's leave application - came up for discussion. Seventh ward councillor Anitha Kumari of the ruling LDF had left for a country in the Persian Gulf and had applied for a leave of absence of three months.

The opposition didn't allow the discussion in protest. So the chairman decided to postpone the discussion to the next meeting and was leaving the hall when opposition members closed the door and roughed him up.