Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Mukkom municipality chairman, 12 councillors injured in fisticuffs

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 29, 2023 03:08 PM IST Updated: July 29, 2023 04:19 PM IST
Mukkom municipality ruckus
Chairman P T Babu was admitted at the Mukkom community hospital, alongside the standing committee chairperson, four council members from the ruling LDF and seven councillors from the UDF. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Mukkom municipality chairman and 12 councillors including five women were injured in an instance of fisticuffs between LDF and UDF wings during a council meeting on Saturday afternoon. 

Chairman P T Babu was admitted at the Mukkom community hospital alongside the standing committee chairperson, four council members from the ruling LDF and seven councillors from the UDF. 

The incident transpired when a topic in the agenda - a councillor's leave application - came up for discussion. Seventh ward councillor Anitha Kumari of the ruling LDF had left for a country in the Persian Gulf and had applied for a leave of absence of three months. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The opposition didn't allow the discussion in protest. So the chairman decided to postpone the discussion to the next meeting and was leaving the hall when opposition members closed the door and roughed him up. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.