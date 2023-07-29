Boy who ran away from home after scolding episode found on train

Alappuzha: A teenage boy who ran away from home after an episode of scolding from his parents was found by cops travelling on the Alappuzha-Kannur Express hours later.

The class IX student left his home in Haripad early on Friday in the guise of attending tuition classes. However, his parents were worried when he didn’t turn up at the usual time and informed the cops as searches in the neighbourhood turned futile.

The cops then circulated a photograph of the boy in the police WhatsApp group. Meanwhile, an officer among a group of members of the police association travelling on the Alappuzha-Kannur Express spotted a boy travelling alone. He alerted his colleagues. They realised soon after that it was the same child whose image was circulated in the group.

“We asked him where he was going. At first, he gave contradictory replies but soon confessed that he was running away from home after being scolded by his parents apparently for stealing money from his grandmother,” said a railway police officer.

The boy first reached Ernakulam in a KSRTC bus from Haripad and boarded the Alappuzha-Kannur Express.

“We took him to the RPF station at Shoranur around 7 pm and alerted his parents. They reached the station around midnight and took the boy. No case was registered,” the official said.