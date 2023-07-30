Aluva Child Murder: 'Will ensure maximum punishment,' says minister after visiting bereaved family

Health Minister Veena George on Sunday evening visited the family of the five-year-old child who was raped and murdered in Aluva.

The minister said her government will ensure a foolproof investigation to ensure that the culprit is not spared. Bihar native Asfaq Alam is the sole accused in the case.

"That is the only thing the child's mother demanded. That the culprit should get the maximum punishment," Minister George said. "Told them the government will support in their fight for justice."



She said for now the government will grant relief from a fund set aside for the mothers of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Act) case victims.

Earlier, the absence of ministers and state representatives at the funeral of the child was heavily criticised by the opposition.

Former Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala condemned the alleged silence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the matter.

"Why hasn't the chief minister, who also handles the Home Department, not responded over the cruelty toward a child? It is not right for a chief minister to not condole such an act at least with a Facebook post," Chennithala said.

Minister George's visit came hours after the funeral at Keezhmadu Crematorium which was attended by hundreds.