Youth Congress leader's new house set on fire and vandalised in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A Youth Congress leader's new yet-to-be-occupied house was vandalised, the front door set on fire, and the power supply to the borewell pump disconnected at Thachangad near Bekal in Kasaragod district.

Sujith Kumar K (34), who is now contesting for the Youth Congress District Secretary post, said he had no enemies and left it to the police to find the arsonists and vandals.

He was putting the finishing touches to the house when it was vandalised. "I have been building this house for nearly two years and scheduled the housewarming during Onam vacation," said Sujith Kumar, a senior clerk with the Udma-Panayal Co-operative Urban Society Ltd.

Around 7.30 am on Monday, he came to the new house to curate the floor tiles. He saw the front door was burnt, the Indian toilet closet smashed and the power connection to the borewell pump snapped. He now stays 500m away from the house under construction.

Sujith said he incurred a loss of around Rs 2 lakh.

Police checked the CCTV cameras nearby and saw two motorcycles near the house after 2 am and a car crossing the house at 4 am. Officers are trying to identify the vehicles and their owners.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Cooperative Employees Front, an employees' union affiliated with the Congress, Monday evening took out a march from Udma to Palakkunnu to protest against the attack on Sujith Kumar's house.

The front's state president P K Vinay Kumar inaugurated the protest meeting.