IG Lakshman plays safe, accuses lawyer of inserting remarks against CMO in his plea

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after triggering controversy over raising allegations against the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, Inspector General of Police, G Lakshman has claimed innocence in his explanation to the government. In his letter to Chief Secretary V Venu, the top cop accused his lawyer of inserting the remarks against CMO in his petition related to the cheating case in which fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal is named as the key accused.

He noted that he came to know about the remarks against CMO in the plea when the media reported the news.



The plea seeking to quash the FIR against him in the cheating case has claimed that an extraordinary constitutional authority is functioning in the Chief Minister's Office.

"Even the disputes sent by the Hon'ble court to various arbitrators were resolved by that authority. That invisible hands and extra-constitutional brain is operating behind the curtain and commanding the 2nd respondent (investigating officer in Monson Mavunkal case) for doing this kind of illegal activities," the plea said.

Fearing chances of disciplinary action, Lakshman has asked his lawyer to withdraw the petition.

In his letter to the Chief Secretary, he argued that he didn't read the petition since he was undergoing an ayurvedic treatment.

It was on July 29, the senior police official moved the plea to the High Court.

The IG is an accused in various offences punishable under sections 468 (forgery) and 420 (cheating) among other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Lakshman claimed that his name was not there in the initial case or the petitions filed before the chief minister by the victims in the case.

He added that the crime was registered on September 23, 2021 and he was implicated as the third accused on June 14, 2023.

"Arraying the petitioner as an accused after 22 months of the registration of the crime without a piece of incriminating material is nothing but abuse of process of law," Lakshman said.

(With PTI inputs)