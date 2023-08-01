Man held with MDMA dies in police custody

Malappuram: A man collapsed and died in police custody at Tanur here on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Tirurangadi Mamburam native Thamir Jifri (30).



On Tuesday morning, Tanur Police took him into custody along with four others for allegedly possessing 18 gram MDMA, a synthetic drug.

The five-member was nabbed by the police while allegedly using drugs sitting inside a car near Devdhar Over Bridge at Tanur.

Police stated that he breathed his last after collapsing in custody. His accomplices sought the attention of the officials after noticing him unwell. Though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he was pronounced dead by the doctors.