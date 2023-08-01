Nehru trophy tracks and heats finalized; 50 per cent cut in bonus for clubs missing mass drill

Alappuzha: In a significant decision, the authorities have decided to cut down by half the bonus for boat clubs which do not participate in the Mass Drill of the 69th Nehru Trophy Boat Race to be held at the Punnamada Lake on August 12.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Captains’ Clinic organized by the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBR) at the YMCA hall here on Tuesday. Society Chairperson District Collector Haritha V Kumar inaugurated the meeting.

Starting this year, all oarswomen will have to wear a uniform tracksuit and jersey and will not be permitted to take part in the race by wearing a sari. A maximum of five persons are allowed on board the boats to be rowed by women. All Chunden boats, small boats, and women’s boats, which are taking part in the competition should train for not less than seven days. The Boat Race Committee will monitor the training sessions and in case of a failure to meet this stipulation, it will effect a cut in their bonus by one-third.

The oarsmen and women taking part in the race must be trained swimmers and should be aged between 18 and 55.

The number of rowers on each chundan vallams is fixed between 75 and 95. For A-grade Veppu-Odi boats, the number should be 45- 60 while for B-grade Veppu -Odi boats, it should be 25-35. The number of rowers for Iruttukuthi A grade and B grade are 45-60 and 25-35, respectively. For the C-grade boats, it should be less than 25. Only 25-35 rowers can board the Churulan boats, and for the Thekkanodi boats by women, not less than 30 rowers will be permitted.

Besides the oarsmen, each boat should have people positioned at Nila and at Pankayam. The number of inter-state rowers on board a chundan should not exceed 25 percent of the total oarsmen or else the boat will be disqualified for the race. The boat clubs have been barred from altering or removing the number and name board (sponsorship) to be provided by the committee for display on their boats. Team members are also required to follow a strict discipline code and any violation of the code will draw a five-year ban.

All chundan boats with their oarsmen in uniform are required to line up in front of the VIP pavilion and participate in the mass drill before 2 pm on the day. The boats will not be allowed to participate if their oarsmen are found not wearing the uniform or the identity card. The Race Committee shall have the authority to ban the boats that do not comply with its directions from participating in the Champions Boat League.

Snake boats participating in the race shall camp on the north side of the starting point close to the starter (up to Keraleeyam). Once a race is finished, no boats will be permitted to return to the track and instead will have to return to the starting point via the outer embankment between Dock Chira and Nehru Pavilion.

All Chunden boats, small boats, and women’s boats, which are taking part in the competition should train for not less than seven days. Photo: Manorama

The preliminary round of races for smaller boats will begin at 11 am and conclude by 12.30 noon and the finals will be held soon after the heats of Chundan boats. Stern action will be initiated against the smaller boats that enter the finishing point during the mass drill.

Meanwhile, the tracks and heats of the race have been decided by a draw of lots held at the Collectorate conference hall. As many as 72 boats, including 19 chundan vallams will take part in the races this time. The four boats that record the best finishes during the heats will compete in the finals.

The heats and tracks are as follows;

Heats 1

Track 1- Veeyapuram

Track 2- Vallakulangara

Track 3- Reduction

Track 4- Srimahadeva

Heats 2

Track 1- Devas

Track 2- Middle

Track 3- St. George

Track 4- Champakulam

Heats 3

Track 1- Karuvatta Srivinayakan

Track 2- Paipadan

Track 3- In the south of Mahadevikad forest

Track 4- Ayaparam Pandi

Heats 4

Track 1- St. Pius Tenth

Track 2- Anari

Track 3- Head

Track 4- Jawahar Tayangari

Heats 5

Track 1- Karikaal

Track 2- Alappadan Puthan Chundan

Track 3-

Track 4- Niranam Chundan

Churulan:

Only the final

Track 1- Velangadan

Track 2- Kodimata

Track 3- Muzhi

Track 4-

Iruttukuthi A Grade:

Only the final

Track 1- Duruthithara

Track 2- Moonnu Thykal

Track 3- Padakkuthira

Track 4- Mammutan

Iruttukuthi B Grade:

Heats 1

Track 1- Kurup Paramban

Track 2- Goturuth Puthran

Track 3- Thuruthippuram

Track 4- Saint Sebastian

Heats 2

Track 1- Sri Guruvayoorappan

Track 2- Hanuman No.1

Track 3- Jalarani

Track 4- Thanian The Great

Heats 3

Track 1- Pojanathamma No.1

Track 2- Vennakalamma

Track 3- St. Joseph

Track 4- Saravanan

Heats 4

Track 1- Big scholar running

Track 2- Sri Muthappan

Track 3- In the new field

Track 4-

Iruttukuthi C Grade;

Heats 1

Track 1-

Track 2- Mayilpeeli

Track 3- Cheriya pandithan

Track 4- Hanuman no. 2

Heats 2

Track 1- Pambavasan

Track 2- GMS

Track 3- Kashinathan

Track 4-

Heats 3

Track 1- Mayil Vahanan

Track 2- Saint Sebastian

Track 3- Gothuruth

Track 4-

Heats 4

Track 1- Vadakkumpuram

Track 2- Jibithattakan

Track 3- Sri Murugan

Track 4- Sribhadra

Veppu A Grade:

Heats 1

Track 1- Ambalakkadan

Track 2- Kadavil St. George

Track 3- Manali

Track 4- Shot Pulikathara

Heats 2

Track 1-

Track 2- Kottaparamban

Track 3- Punnathra Vengazhi

Track 4- Pazhassiraja

Veppu B Grade:

Only the final

Track 1- Abraham Moonnu Thykal

Track 2- PG Karipuzha

Track 3- Punathra Purakkal

Track 4- Chiramel Thotukadavan

Thekkenodi Thara:

Only the final

Track 1- sarathy

Track 2- Kattil Thekkethil

Track 3- Devas Thekkethil

Track 4-

Thekkenodi Kettu:

Only the final

Track 1- Company

Track 2- Chellikadan

Track 3- Kattil Thekku

Track 4- Padinjare Paramban