15-year-old girl narrowly escapes kidnapping bid in Kannur

Kannur: A group of four men attempted to kidnap a 15 year old at Kannur's Kakkad on Wednesday.

The abduction attempt occured at 9am on Wednesday when the student was on her way to school.

The men wearing masks tried to kidnap the teenager in a van.

The police have begun an investigation in the matter. The cops have collected CCTV visuals from the area.

According to the police, a kidnapping bid has occured in the region earlier as well.

The incident comes in the wake of the abduction and murder of a 5-year-old Bihari girl in Aluva last week.