Pathanamthitta: A man was arrested after he hacked his parents to death in Thiruvalla here on Thursday.

The deceased -- Krishnankutty (78) and Sarada (68) -- were found dead in their house Ashariparambil, situated near Parumala Krishnavilasam School.

The accused Anilkumar aka Kochumon (50) is under arrest. Police informed they are investigating the motive behind the murder.

(To be updated)