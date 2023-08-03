Triple life sentence for Wayanad man who raped, tortured 16-year-old girl

Wayanad: A 54-year-old man, who raped a minor girl on several occasions causing her serious injuries, was served a triple life sentence by a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Court at Kalpetta here on Thursday.

Ganesh alias Ganapathy, 54, a resident of Thelampatta in the Koyalipura tribal settlement at Noolpuzha was found guilty in three cases related to the crime from 2019. He has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh, which if he fails to remit, will result in additional jail term. However, the triple life-term will run concurrently.

According to the case, Ganesh raped and tortured a 16-year-old and threatened her of dire consequences if she talked about it. The girl suffered serious injuries, including damages to her eyes and continues to have impaired vision.

Sulthan Bathery CI, MD Sunil, who investigated the case, booked Ganesh on charges of sexual abuse, torture and threatening.

Special Judge KR Sunilkumar of the Fast-Track Court pronounced the verdict. Adv UK Priya and Adv G Babitha appeared for the prosecution.