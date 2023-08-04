Police women paddlers upset over no invite to Nehru Trophy Boat Race

Alappuzha: The women's team of the Kerala Police, which bagged the first place in its category in the Nehru Trophy Boat Race twice, won’t be there to enthrall the audience this time around in the popular event coinciding with the Onam season.



While the Police Department claims none had come forward to join the team, the former women's team members cite that the department, in the first place, did not enquire whether anyone was interested or not. However, the Kerala Police men's team is competing in the prestigious annual regatta this year.

The 69th Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be held on August 12 at Punnamada Lake. In the women's category, boats Sarathi (Sarathi Boat Club, Valiyaparambu), Devas Thekkanodi (Sangeetha Boat Club, Alappuzha) and Kattil Thekkethil (Sports Authority of India) are competing in the Thekkanodi Base (thara) category for women rowers.

'Sarathi,' which was rowed by the women's team of the police (Police Boat Club, Alappuzha), won the first place in the Thekkanodi Base event last year. Then the women's police team had 32 civil police officers padding the boat to victory. Many of them said they were ready to participate this time, too, but did not receive an invitation from the department.

Though snakeboat race is the prime event of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, races are held for a few other categories such as churulan, thekkanodi thara, thekkanodi kettu, veppu 'A' and 'B' as well as iruttu kuthi ‘A’ and 'B' categories.

The police team started participating in the Nehru Trophy in 2018. In the first year, only the men's team competed. The women's team arrived on the scene in 2019. That year, they won the first place. There was no competition in 2020 and 2021. Last year, the women's team triumphed again.