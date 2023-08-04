Tribunal directs to fill vacanies of Principals; Minister Bindu welcomes order

Thiruvananthapuram: Here is a likely relief to candidates who felt short-changed by the alleged intervention of Higher Education Minister R Bindu in the appointment process of principals for Government Arts and Science Colleges in the State.



The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has ordered that those who figure on the list of 43 persons approved by the Department-level Promotion Committee (DPC) should be appointed as Principals of government arts and science colleges within two weeks.

The order says that as a follow-up, fresh applications should be invited and a new list drawn up after including the names of all the eligible candidates. Those who were not considered in the first phase may also be considered.

It is for the third time that the tribunal is issuing orders that college teachers who are on the list approved by the DPC should be appointed.

Since five persons on the list have already retired, only 38 persons will benefit from the temporary appointments.

There are vacancies in 65 government colleges at present.

G Harikumar, Additional Secretary to the Higher Education Department, was present in the tribunal yesterday (Aug 3) with the files pertaining to the appointments. However, the tribunal opined that the files were incomplete.

The government had filed a petition in the tribunal on Thursday, demanding that the list prepared by the DPC and the expanded list drafted by the committee headed by the Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department, should be rejected and a new process should be initiated for making the appointments.

But the tribunal disposed of this petition.

Eligibility conditions challenged

The Administrative Tribunal will take a final decision on the criteria for determining the eligibility of Principals since three orders issued by the government on the issue have been challenged in the tribunal. Two of the orders stated that while considering the eligibility of teachers for the post of Principals, their reports published in college publications and those presented at seminars could be taken into account.

The third order said that for the calculation of the length of service, the period of deputation must also be considered.

Will obey verdict: Minister Bindu

Responding to the order of the tribunal Minister Bindu said, “We will abide by the order. The government desires that eligible persons must be appointed."