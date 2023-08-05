Govt dismisses woman sub-registrar caught taking bribe

Kozhikode: The State Government has dismissed P K Beena, former sub-registrar who was caught red-handed by Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau while taking bribe, from service.

She was under suspension after a court sentenced her to seven years in jail and fined Rs 5.05 lakh.

The government issued the order to the effect on Friday.

Vigilance officials caught Beena taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from T Bhaskaran, a document writer, for approving a land deed.

She had threatened not to approve the deed if she was not paid her cut. He paid her half the amount and informed the Vigilance before he paid the rest.