Principal appointment: Tribunal raps Higher Education Dept for submitting incomplete files

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has expressed unhappiness over the manner in which the Higher Education Department handled the files in connection with the appointment process of principals to government arts and science colleges in the state.

In its order the other day, the tribunal pointed out that many of the files produced directly before it by the Higher Education Additional Secretary were “not complete”.

The files didn’t include score sheets of 111 candidates who applied to the posts of principals, and when enquired about the same, it was cited that they were in the possession of the College Education Director, the tribunal noted.

Minister blames media

As reported earlier the appointment process of principals came under the tribunal scanner amid the row over the alleged intervention of Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

Bindu, meanwhile, blamed the media for the row over the principal appointment.

"The media have targeted me personally and attempted to tarnish my image. We should also be willing to hear the version of those against whom accusations are raised,” the minister alleged.

Tribunal orders interim appointment

On Thursday the tribunal ordered the interim appointment of candidates who made it to the original list of 43 candidates approved by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC). This include 38 college professors who are currently in the service.

However, they will have to again apply when the new appointment procedures start. The order says that as a follow-up, fresh applications should be invited and a new list drawn up after including the names of all the eligible candidates. Those who were not considered in the first phase may also be considered.

Govt stand

The government had formed a new selection committee to hear the complaints of those candidates who failed to find a place in the initial list approved by the DPC which was chaired by a PSC member. It had also prepared an expanded selection list.

Strangely, the government lawyer who appeared before the tribunal asked the court to cancel both the DPC-approved list, and the expanded selection list and make new appointments by following the norms of the University Grants Commission.

Also, the files produced by the Additional Secretary before the tribunal included complaints lodged by certain persons to the Higher Education minister against the DPC-approved list. The complaint filed by a group of teachers carried the signature of one person.

Another complaint was submitted by the teachers’ association. However, no one filed any complaint with the DPC, the tribunal observed in its order.

UGC norms to be followed: Minister

Responding to the order of the tribunal Minister Bindu said on Friday: “We will abide by the order. The desire of the government is that suitable persons must be appointed."

All candidates having the required qualifications should be included in the selection list. The appointments will be carried out based on the UGC-stipulated qualifications and seniority. The government will accept and implement the administrative tribunal order in letter and spirit, she asserted.

The 43 candidates who feature in the DPC-approved list will be given temporary appointments in two weeks. Following this, the procedures for fresh appointments to the posts will be initiated. The procedures till now and those to be taken from now onwards will all be as per the UGC norms, she added.

“The officials who have been found responsible for lapses in proper file submission will be asked to give explanations. The government has not accepted the expanded list prepared by the selection committee, chaired by the Higher Education Principal Secretary," Bindu said.